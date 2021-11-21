Inside job suspected after 541kg cocaine haul stolen from Hawks office
Policing and security experts are incredulous over the conditions in which the confiscated drug was stored
21 November 2021 - 00:00
After a triumphant 10 months working alongside Australian and US counterparts clamping down on international drug syndicates, the Hawks are deeply embarrassed by the theft of cocaine worth R200m from one of their offices.
Policing experts say the break-in at a building in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, reveals a negligence so severe that it is suspicious...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.