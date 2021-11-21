News

Inside job suspected after 541kg cocaine haul stolen from Hawks office

Policing and security experts are incredulous over the conditions in which the confiscated drug was stored

21 November 2021 - 00:00 By Orrin Singh and Aron Hyman

After a triumphant 10 months working alongside Australian and US counterparts clamping down on international drug syndicates, the Hawks are deeply embarrassed by the theft of cocaine worth R200m from one of their offices.

Policing experts say the break-in at a building in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, reveals a negligence so severe that it is suspicious...

