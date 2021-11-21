Prosecuting the corrupt is taking too long, says SIU head

Graft buster sits down with Sunday Times ahead of report to parliament

The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), advocate Andy Mothibi, says corruption can only be stemmed if all criminal justice agencies act against those dipping their hands into state coffers.



In an interview with the Sunday Times ahead of the release of the SIU’s annual report to parliament, Mothibi said he shares citizens’ frustrations with how long it is taking to put the corrupt behind bars...