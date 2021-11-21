News

Prosecuting the corrupt is taking too long, says SIU head

Graft buster sits down with Sunday Times ahead of report to parliament

21 November 2021 - 00:00 By Nicki Gulës

The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), advocate Andy Mothibi, says corruption can only be stemmed if all criminal justice agencies act against those dipping their hands into state coffers.

In an interview with the Sunday Times ahead of the release of the SIU’s annual report to parliament, Mothibi said he shares citizens’ frustrations with how long it is taking to put the corrupt behind bars...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Government officials, private companies and individuals abused UIF Covid-19 ... South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa orders release of SIU report into Digital Vibes saga Politics
  3. Five shocking revelations from the SIU report on Digital Vibes South Africa

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News
  3. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  4. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  5. WATCH | Prasa off the rails, admits CEO Zolani Matthews News

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo