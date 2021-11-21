Report red flags ‘irregular' contract payments by Umgeni Water

Investigators say millions paid to company belonging to murdered businessman that failed to meet requirements

A damning forensic investigation report into state-owned water management entity Umgeni Water has found that a company belonging to a politically connected businessman was irregularly handed a R300m “social facilitation” contract to smooth relations between communities and contractors in KwaZulu-Natal.



The report by SNG Grant Thornton further found that of this amount, R54m was paid for work the company claimed was done during the hard lockdown between June and August last year, when according to its own fee calculation formula Umgeni should have only paid R3.4m...