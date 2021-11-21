News

Report red flags ‘irregular' contract payments by Umgeni Water

Investigators say millions paid to company belonging to murdered businessman that failed to meet requirements

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
21 November 2021 - 00:04

A damning forensic investigation report into state-owned water management entity Umgeni Water has found that a company belonging to a politically connected businessman was irregularly handed a R300m “social facilitation” contract to smooth relations between communities and contractors in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The report by SNG Grant Thornton further found that of this amount, R54m was paid for work the company claimed was done during the hard lockdown between June and August last year, when according to its own fee calculation formula Umgeni should have only paid R3.4m...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News
  3. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  4. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  5. WATCH | Prasa off the rails, admits CEO Zolani Matthews News

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo