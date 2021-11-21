News

SA accused of conspiracy in R27bn mining rights expropriation claim

The latest episode in a 20-year court battle linked to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project was heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal this week

21 November 2021 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

It was a “dangerous thing” for a state like SA, governed by the rule of law, to “go around shuttering down institutions of justice”, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) heard on Thursday, because it made South African taxpayers vulnerable to claims for billions of rand.

The court was hearing the latest episode in a R27bn claim by South African Josias van Zyl and his Burmilla Trust over mining rights that he says were unlawfully expropriated without compensation by the Lesotho government when Lesotho and SA established the Lesotho Highlands Water Project...

