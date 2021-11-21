Suspicions of sabotage at Eskom probably correct, independent experts say

Energy experts say Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s suspicions of sabotage at the utility are probably correct and there is growing evidence that criminals are trying to paralyse the power grid.



De Ruyter said on Friday there was clear evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo power station in the Free State where two days earlier a power pylon “fell uphill” and onto a second distribution line, knocking out both lines...