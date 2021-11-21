‘Workcations’ and ‘bleisure’ boost tourism amid pandemic fatigue

Combining work and play can turn a beach into an office

A sandy white beach, sparkling ocean and blue sky have become the “office” for Johannesburg entrepreneur Sandhya Singh.



The idyllic Mozambique beach resort of Macaneta is where Singh is on “workcation” — a popular trend that combines business and vacation for those who want to work while escaping Covid fatigue...