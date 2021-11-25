News

BLACK FRIDAY | Save up to 70% on a Sunday Times subscription

Offer includes your digital Sunday Times Daily edition every weekday! Valid from Black Friday until Cyber Monday

25 November 2021 - 09:35

This Black Friday, you could buy some bargain groceries that will last you a week or two – or you could get a Sunday Times subscription at up to 70% off and enjoy SA’s favourite Sunday read digitally or in print for three months.

The Sunday Times is SA’s biggest-selling newspaper and delivers a weekly dose of news, investigations, opinion, lifestyle, sport and much more.

In between, Sunday Times Daily is a digital daily edition, produced by the Sunday Times newsroom and published at 5am on weekdays, presenting a handy package of the day’s top news with wit and attitude.

Our unbelievable offers this year:

  • R24 per month for the first three months of a monthly recurring Sunday Times digital-only subscription (full access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily websites).
  • R69 per month for the first three months of a monthly recurring Sunday Times print and digital subscription (print newspaper delivery and e-edition access PLUS full access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily websites).

Please note: standard rates apply after the first three months. 

>> CLICK TO BUY NOW

 

Terms & conditions

Offer valid from Friday November 26 2021 to Monday November 29 2021. Offer valid for individuals only. After three months, standard rates will apply. Online offer valid for new subscribers only. Existing subscribers can also take advantage of the Black Friday promotion: simply contact our call centre on 0860 52 52 00 to extend your subscription. Terms and conditions apply.

READ MORE

POLL | Have you got a Black Friday action plan?

Will you be going on a shopping spree this Black Friday?
News
1 day ago

Is it really a Black Friday special? We used this online tool to find out

Online retailer Takealot is among those retailers who are going big on the annual shopping holiday and have already released some of their specials.
News
1 day ago

Top 3 hot items tipped for Black Friday sales, plus how to stay safe

Though lockdown restrictions have eased, consumers are still wary of large crowds and many people have now become more comfortable with online ...
News
7 hours ago

PODCAST | Make the most of Black Friday without going into the red

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ester Ochse, product head for FNB Money Management, who provides some tips
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  5. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods