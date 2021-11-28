Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt

Suspended ANC secretary-general’s foundation did not pay students' university bills for three years

The foundation of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has left a trail of debt of more than R25m in tuition and accommodation fees to two Turkish universities, with students now relying on private donors to survive and to continue their studies.



The Sunday Times has established that since September, after leaving about 21 students in Istanbul with no place to stay because it had failed to pay accommodation fees for nearly three years, the Ace Magashule Foundation owes Bahcesehir University (BAU) R11.5m in outstanding tuition fees for 24 students, unpaid since 2019. ..