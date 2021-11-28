Cartoonist’s upside-down Shell logo blasts company’s seismic survey

Company’s plan to test for oil and gas under the sea floor off the Wild Coast has attracted fierce criticism from environmentalists

A cartoon of Shell’s seismic survey to test for oil and gas along the Wild Coast has become an unofficial poster for a campaign against the plan.



Cape Town illustrator and cartoonist Chip Snaddon has posted the work on social media as his protest against the survey, which is due to begin on Wednesday. ..