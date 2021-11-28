News

How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
28 November 2021 - 00:00

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has completed its probe into the R570m refurbishment of AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville — where costs ballooned to more than 10 times the initial budget, blowing more than a quarter of the province’s Covid infrastructure budget.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said evidence had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority and the SIU was completing a report on the investigation, which would be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa...

