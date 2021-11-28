Inside Eskom sabotage: Delayed report reveals how insiders helped the power station criminals

A forensic report that went unnoticed by Eskom bosses for more than a year has lifted the lid on wholesale sabotage of infrastructure by unscrupulous contractors and employees.



The report was submitted in January 2020, yet Eskom management said this week that it became aware of it only in June, when the department of public enterprises (DPE) showed it to Eskom executives...