News

Judges bring belated challenge to order setting their arms deal report aside

But NGOs say this is more about saving their skins than serving the public interest

28 November 2021 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

More than two years after the high court set aside the report of the arms deal commission, retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrik Musi have applied to appeal the judgment, saying it “is being used as a whip to harass us”.

In court papers, the two judges — who made up the arms deal commission's panel — suggested that an appeal would be in the public interest...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi News
  4. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  5. BLACK FRIDAY | Save up to 70% on a Sunday Times subscription News

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC