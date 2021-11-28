Judges bring belated challenge to order setting their arms deal report aside
But NGOs say this is more about saving their skins than serving the public interest
28 November 2021 - 00:00
More than two years after the high court set aside the report of the arms deal commission, retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrik Musi have applied to appeal the judgment, saying it “is being used as a whip to harass us”.
In court papers, the two judges — who made up the arms deal commission's panel — suggested that an appeal would be in the public interest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.