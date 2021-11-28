Judges bring belated challenge to order setting their arms deal report aside

But NGOs say this is more about saving their skins than serving the public interest

More than two years after the high court set aside the report of the arms deal commission, retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrik Musi have applied to appeal the judgment, saying it “is being used as a whip to harass us”.



In court papers, the two judges — who made up the arms deal commission's panel — suggested that an appeal would be in the public interest...