KZN police commissioner to tell the 'real story' at unrest hearing
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he plans to respond to accusations that he failed to co-operate when the army was deployed to the province
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi can't wait until Tuesday to sing like a canary.
The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner who came in for a drubbing this week at the SA Human Rights Commission told the Sunday Times he plans to tell the “real” story to the investigative hearing into the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.