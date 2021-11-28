KZN police commissioner to tell the 'real story' at unrest hearing

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he plans to respond to accusations that he failed to co-operate when the army was deployed to the province

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi can't wait until Tuesday to sing like a canary.



The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner who came in for a drubbing this week at the SA Human Rights Commission told the Sunday Times he plans to tell the “real” story to the investigative hearing into the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives...