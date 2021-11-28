New schools, but they’re broken: Shoddy workmanship leaves infrastructure in a mess

Commission tells parliament that 'the permanent on-site supervision of contractors is largely absent'

Taps embedded in concrete blocks that make it impossible to fix leaks, broken floor tiles and no ventilation in bathrooms are some examples of poor planning and shoddy workmanship at new schools across SA.



A team of officials from the department of basic education visited a few of these schools to assess how the R9.4bn education infrastructure grant for April 2020 to March 2021 was spent...