Media
SABC clash with ANC hots up
News boss facing disciplinary hearing as broadcaster confirms it has laid a complaint against Jessie Duarte
28 November 2021 - 00:01
The SABC has laid a complaint with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) against ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte over a confrontation she had with its staff at the elections results centre early this month.
Duarte had taken issue with how the SABC covered the ANC ahead of the local government elections and had strong words for its staff at the centre...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.