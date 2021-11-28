News

SABC clash with ANC hots up

News boss facing disciplinary hearing as broadcaster confirms it has laid a complaint against Jessie Duarte

28 November 2021 - 00:01

The SABC has laid a complaint with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) against ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte over a confrontation she had with its staff at the elections results centre early this month.

Duarte had taken issue with how the SABC covered the ANC ahead of the local government elections and had strong words for its staff at the centre...

