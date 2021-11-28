SANDF: Starved SA military swaps guns for buns as budget crisis bites
Army bakeries now servicing military units
28 November 2021 - 00:00
The financially starved South African military has opened a chain of bakeries to help feed troops and make ends meet.
The army’s fifth in-house bakery and first in the Western Cape opened two weeks ago at the army supply base in Cape Town where top brass were photographed with cakes and loaves of bread. ..
