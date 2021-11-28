'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC
New deputy mayor says the decision to give the mayorship to the ANC was better than handing it to the DA
28 November 2021 - 00:03
With just two seats, Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has become not only the deputy mayor of eThekwini, but also part of strategic committees that oversee the city.
He helped the ANC retain KwaZulu-Natal’s metro after a tense second attempt to elect the city’s political leadership went down to the wire. He says the collapse of Monday’s inaugural council meeting, and his party then supporting the ANC, “saved the people of eThekwini”...
