News

'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC

New deputy mayor says the decision to give the mayorship to the ANC was better than handing it to the DA

28 November 2021 - 00:03

With just two seats, Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has become not only the deputy mayor of eThekwini, but also part of strategic committees that oversee the city.

He helped the ANC retain KwaZulu-Natal’s metro after a tense second attempt to elect the city’s political leadership went down to the wire. He says the collapse of Monday’s inaugural council meeting, and his party then supporting the ANC, “saved the people of eThekwini”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi News
  4. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  5. BLACK FRIDAY | Save up to 70% on a Sunday Times subscription News

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC