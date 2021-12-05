Bible school teacher arrested in 'human trafficking plot'
Woman and mother allegedly schemed to murder her boyfriend and sell his 13-year-old daughter
05 December 2021 - 00:00
When Adriaan Scholtz* arrived home to find his girlfriend and her mother in handcuffs in his lounge, he went cold.
The Heidelberg father had rushed home after receiving a call from the police, who told him someone had been hired to kill him...
