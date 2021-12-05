Blame games galore at SAHRC hearing into July riots
Police minister and the national and provincial commissioners fail to explain failures during the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and lay into each other instead
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Attempts by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to explain the police failures during the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, descended into recrimination this week.
Though they differed in their response to questions put to them at the South African Human Rights Commission hearing into the unrest — Sitole gave long-winded answers in contrast to Mkhwanazi’s blunt retorts — both men revealed that the police force is out of touch with what is happening in SA...
