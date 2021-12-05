Christmas lunch will be served in SA despite global logistics logjam

Local retailers say they planned ahead and tend to stock local goods anyway

South Africans will be able to tuck into their favourite treats this festive season despite a global logistics crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic that has left shelves empty in shops across the world.



Martin Bailey, the chair of Industrial Logistic Systems, said SA's experience in dealing with constricted ports and trucking industry disruptions are helping it to weather the worldwide supply chain disruptions...