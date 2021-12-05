Complaints against ConCourt justices show 'huge' increase, says JSC report

But Judicial Service Commission thin on details as it reveals '1,500% increase' in misconduct accusations against bench of SA's apex court

The number of misconduct complaints against Constitutional Court judges increased by 1,500% in the past year, according to the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) annual report for 2020/21.



It has also emerged that the justice portfolio committee has not considered the JSC's annual reports since the current parliament was constituted in May 2019...