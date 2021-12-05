Daybreak ordered to reinstate CEO Boas Seruwe
Setback for board of PIC's troubled chicken business as CCMA finds against it
05 December 2021 - 00:00
The board of the controversial Daybreak Farmsa chicken producer that is wholly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been left with a bloody nose after its decision to fire the company’s CEO, Boas Seruwe, was overturned by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
The company has been ordered to reinstate Seruwe by December 11, and pay him R2.1m in back pay for the six months he was dismissed. ..
