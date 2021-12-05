How to up the jab rate, according to SA’s Covid-19 experts

Professor Ian Sanne, a member of the Covid ministerial advisory committee, said: “I would make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for participation in any community spaces where people congregate. This would include sport, tertiary education and perhaps even secondary education institutions, workplaces and to get on airplanes, trains and taxis.

“The policy could accommodate those who do not wish to be vaccinated but they would need to demonstrate weekly Covid-test negative status.”

Professor Francois Venter from the Wits faculty of health sciences said mandates would boost vaccines. “It has been remarkably effective, even in super-individualist and vaccine-iffy countries like France.”

But mandates would push up numbers only where they were applied, such as workplaces or restaurants, he said. “Vaccine access needs to be more convenient, a tent at every supermarket and taxi rank,” Venter said.

Professor Jeremy Seekings, director of the centre for social science research at the University of Cape Town, said the national and provincial departments of health “could do more to improve access to vaccination in poor neighbourhoods”.

“[The government’s] biggest enduring failure is in confronting vaccine misinformation.”