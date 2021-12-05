SA scientists sound warning on HIV link to new Covid-19 variants

South African health experts are urging the world to keep up the battle against HIV at the same time as it fights Covid, warning that failure to do so will help new variants of the coronavirus emerge.

In the week that World Aids Day was observed, infectious disease epidemiologist professor Salim Abdool Karim said that with attention focused on Covid, HIV had become a “side issue” and might never regain its prominent position on the public health radar.

Africa accounts for the biggest incidence of HIV in the world, with 70% of cases.

“The world is now going to focus on acute pandemics and not HIV,” Karim said. “New variants develop in people who are immuno-compromised because they have very little immunity. This includes transplant recipients, advanced cancer patients, uncontrolled HIV. HIV is one small part of this group.

“The problem is that immuno-compromised people don’t respond well to vaccinations. A large proportion don’t develop immunity with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It is now recommended by the World Health Organisation that they should be given a third, and even a fourth dose.”

Karim said there is international concern about the number of new HIV infections.