Vaccinate — or say goodbye to your studies

Students who fail to get vaccinated against Covid-19 won’t be able to register for courses and may even be deregistered.

Those are among the measures several universities are adopting as they impose mandatory vaccination for staff and students from next year.

The institutions’ tough stance comes as statistics from Higher Health, a unit within the department of higher education, indicates that only 400,000 of the 2.1-million students in the higher education sector are either partially or fully vaccinated.

The SA Union of Students (SAUS) and Nehawu have rejected mandatory vaccination. .

Saus president Yandisa Ndzoyiya said the union will “actively engage” institutions to do away with the policy, but urged students to get vaccinated.

“We encourage all students to vaccinate and we want to encourage all institutions to run vaccine campaigns and to introduce incentives,” Ndzoyiya said.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said they supported the vaccination programme, but not at the expense of people’s constitutional rights.

“Universities are not exempt from respecting the constitution and as such cannot force our members and workers to vaccinate,” Nkolonzi said.

Staff and students who are not vaccinated or are unable to produce a negative test result less than a week old will not be allowed into the University of the Free State from February. That follows similar announcements by the universities of Rhodes, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch, Wits, UWC, Pretoria and UCT.