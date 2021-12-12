Covid-19 dumps a tsunami of pets on shelters’ doorsteps

Cash-strapped owners can no longer afford to keep their animal companions as the pandemic eats into already stretched budgets

Many pets across SA face an unwanted Christmas this year season as Covid eats away at their owners’ livelihoods.



Allan Perrins of the Animal Welfare Society of SA said the organisation is swamped with unwanted pets, mainly cats and kittens, but also dogs, rats, rabbits — even seagulls...