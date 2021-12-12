News

Covid-19 dumps a tsunami of pets on shelters’ doorsteps

Cash-strapped owners can no longer afford to keep their animal companions as the pandemic eats into already stretched budgets

12 December 2021 - 00:00

Many pets across SA face an unwanted Christmas this year season as Covid eats away at their owners’ livelihoods. 

Allan Perrins of the Animal Welfare Society of SA said the organisation is swamped with unwanted pets, mainly cats and kittens, but also dogs, rats, rabbits — even seagulls...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cape avian flu outbreak: 100 birds dying a day, and that's an improvement South Africa
  2. Dog safely home after hitching a ride and overnighting with a new pal News
  3. IN PICTURES | Jub-Jub the dog’s amazing transformation South Africa
  4. Heroic dog saves family from armed robbers South Africa

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  3. Extradition threat rocks alleged Black Axe gangsters News
  4. The Black Axe: A portrait of a mafia style organisation News
  5. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...