Developer in Clifton eviction battle faces new showdown with V&A Waterfront

Cape Town developer owes millions, faces evictions

It’s the war of the titans in Cape Town. A top property developer is up against the country’s top development, the V&A Waterfront.



Stuart Chait, who until recently was in the foreground of a plan to build Cape Town’s tallest building, faces a sequestration application because of alleged unpaid rent at the Waterfront...