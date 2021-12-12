News

Developer in Clifton eviction battle faces new showdown with V&A Waterfront

Cape Town developer owes millions, faces evictions

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
12 December 2021 - 00:00

It’s the war of the titans in Cape Town. A top property developer is up against the country’s top development, the V&A Waterfront.

Stuart Chait, who until recently was in the foreground of a plan to build Cape Town’s tallest building, faces a sequestration application because of alleged unpaid rent at the Waterfront...

