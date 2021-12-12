Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe'

Crime-fighter leaves, but vows to still take on state capture crooks

Nicki Gules Assistant Editor

Investigating directorate (ID) head Hermione Cronje resigned last week in frustration, despondent at a “skills catastrophe” in an organisation with few staff able to prosecute anyone involved in state capture or grand corruption.



So said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sources close to Cronje, who described her despair at being unable to make an impact 30 months into the job because her directorate did not have enough quality staff to do its work...