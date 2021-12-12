News

Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities

As Blade Nzimande awaits report on high salaries, universities defend remuneration policies

Prega Govender Journalist
12 December 2021 - 00:00

The vice-chancellor of SA’s second-smallest university, professor Thoko Mayekiso, earned R4.4m last year — almost R39,000 more than her counterpart at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Mayekiso, vice-chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga, was in charge of 4,362 students and 160 full-time academic staff while UKZN’s vice-chancellor, professor Nana Poku, was responsible for 46,925 students and 1,199 permanent staff members...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Prof Tinyiko Maluleke appointed TUT vice-chancellor South Africa
  2. Sexual violence rampant on college campuses, say MRC researchers News
  3. Vaccinate — or say goodbye to your studies News

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  3. Extradition threat rocks alleged Black Axe gangsters News
  4. The Black Axe: A portrait of a mafia style organisation News
  5. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...