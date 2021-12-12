Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities

As Blade Nzimande awaits report on high salaries, universities defend remuneration policies

The vice-chancellor of SA’s second-smallest university, professor Thoko Mayekiso, earned R4.4m last year — almost R39,000 more than her counterpart at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).



Mayekiso, vice-chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga, was in charge of 4,362 students and 160 full-time academic staff while UKZN’s vice-chancellor, professor Nana Poku, was responsible for 46,925 students and 1,199 permanent staff members...