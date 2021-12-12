Omicron travel bans were moment of truth for angry Ramaphosa

President accuses West of rude and patronising response to the detection of the new variant in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the travel ban imposed on SA after the detection of the Omicron variant made him realise that the “paternalistic” developed world was not sincere in its pledge to help African countries overcome the Covid pandemic.



On the last leg of his tour, an irate Ramaphosa spoke out against developed countries that closed their borders when South African scientists identified the new variant...