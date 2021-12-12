Pandemic or endemic? For now it's academic, say Covid-19 experts

He said some people are speculating that Omicron “might be a step in this direction”, but added: “I regard it as too early to tell. Wait until it has reached the high-risk groups and see what it does to unvaccinated individuals who may still see much more severe disease. I am not holding my breath.”

Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at Wits University, said it is premature to conclude Omicron will be less virulent than earlier variants and that it will lead to Covid becoming endemic, “even if SARS-CoV-2 is likely to become endemic at some stage”.

He said it is “difficult to predict if it will outcompete Delta, and whether there won’t be further variants which are more transmissible that could outcompete Omicron in months to come”.

He added, however, that “early indications in Gauteng are that the rate of increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths, which usually lags behind by approximately two weeks relative to a surge in infections in the community, is lower than would have been expected for the rate of infections relative to the previous three waves”.

Preiser said shifting gears into the endemic phase in SA will require higher vaccination rates. “Looking globally, it seems that vaccine mandates are the only way to move above the ceiling of two-thirds vaccine coverage,” he said.