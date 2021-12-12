Plot opposite Africa’s priciest home sold for ‘deal of a lifetime’ R7.1m
Little bit of land lies in a rich neighbourhood
12 December 2021 - 00:00
A patch of land opposite Africa’s most expensive home was snapped up for R7.1m this week.
The 700m² plot, neighbouring German businessman Dirk Ströer’s mansion in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, was sold within minutes at an auction on Friday...
