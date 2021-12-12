SABC board split over news head's disciplinary hearing
Chair demands recusal of fellow board member due to 'conflict of interest'
12 December 2021 - 00:00
The fallout over the impending disciplinary hearing of the SABC's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, is splitting the board of the public broadcaster.
Board chair Bongumusa Makhathini has requested the recusal of fellow board member Mary Papayya from deliberations on a separate grievance involving a pre-election interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The complaint was lodged by Magopeni against Makhathini and SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe...
