News

SABC board split over news head's disciplinary hearing

Chair demands recusal of fellow board member due to 'conflict of interest'

12 December 2021 - 00:00

The fallout over the impending disciplinary hearing of the SABC's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, is splitting the board of the public broadcaster.

Board chair Bongumusa Makhathini has requested the recusal of fellow board member Mary Papayya from deliberations on a separate grievance involving a pre-election interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The complaint was lodged by Magopeni against Makhathini and SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SABC board says it takes complaints by Phathiswa Magopeni ‘seriously’ and will ... South Africa
  2. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  3. It’s cloudy again at SABC and there won’t be sunshine ’til ANC’s gone Opinion & Analysis
  4. ‘I’m being hounded out’: Phathiswa Magopeni lodges complaint against SABC CEO, ... Politics

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  3. Extradition threat rocks alleged Black Axe gangsters News
  4. The Black Axe: A portrait of a mafia style organisation News
  5. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...