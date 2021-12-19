ANC in KZN lobbies Luthuli House to join Zuma case
But party spokesperson Pule Mabe says the law should take its course
19 December 2021 - 00:04
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal hopes the party’s national office will support its decision to join former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal against his return-to-jail court ruling this week.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said it wants Luthuli House to give the green light before approaching the court in support of Zuma...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.