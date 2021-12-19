ANC in KZN lobbies Luthuli House to join Zuma case

But party spokesperson Pule Mabe says the law should take its course

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal hopes the party’s national office will support its decision to join former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal against his return-to-jail court ruling this week.



ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said it wants Luthuli House to give the green light before approaching the court in support of Zuma...