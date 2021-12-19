News

Cancer equipment sits in storage while patients are turned away

Machines that arrived more than a year ago are intended for two new treatment centres, but the buildings that will house them haven’t been built yet

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
19 December 2021 - 00:00

Two new cancer-treatment machines worth more than R100m have been in storage for more than a year, while state hospitals turn away increasing numbers of patients at overwhelmed existing facilities.

The Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines, which deliver high-energy X-rays or electrons to destroy the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding normal tissue, need to be housed in protective bunkers that haven’t been built yet...

