From vegan to vexatious: the UCT food fight that escalated into a race row

Philosophy professor loses five-year legal battle with Black Academic Caucus

On the face of it, the request was simple: please could vegetarian and vegan food be served at board meetings.



But this was the University of Cape Town (UCT) in September 2015, in the middle of Rhodes Must Fall unrest, and humanities dean Professor Sakhela Buhlungu found the request from a faculty board member far from straightforward...