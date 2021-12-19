Jab passports a fab way of boosting uptake, say Oxford researchers

Co-author Tobias Rüttenauer said it is important to remember, however, that certification “alone is not a silver bullet for improving vaccine uptake and must be used alongside other policies”.

Rosemary Anderson, chair of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA, called for rapid government decisions on where vaccinations will be mandatory.

“A number of countries have already set out which sectors are required to be vaccinated to protect the public they serve and themselves,” she said.

Certification would open up music and sporting events, and Anderson said this would “go a long way in the recovery efforts of the hospitality and tourism industry”.

With no indication yet about the composition and timeline for a task team to look into mandatory vaccines in certain public spaces and workplaces, health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “Our role is to enable organisations that wish to verify the vaccination status of their customers or employees to do so with a certificate as a verifiable document.

“This was used in Bafana vs Ethiopia and during the MTN Cup finals. We don’t decide who must impose compulsory vaccination.”

Business for SA (B4SA) said the department of employment and labour had published a health and safety directive in June which effectively allows employers to introduce a mandatory vaccination policy provided certain conditions are met.

“The complex issue of implementing mandatory vaccinations is becoming a heated topic in SA,” the B4SA said.

“While these mandates are only expected to be implemented in the new year, several corporates have already taken steps to introduce mandatory policies.