New-look SA yachts take the world by storm

South African boats scoop five international awards, with more to come

Paul Tomes was tired of bumping into the furniture on sailing holidays. Rather than rent a new boat, he invented one.



Fast forward a few years and Tomes is one of a cast of characters leading a South African boating revolution — new ocean-going yacht designs that are taking the world by storm. Boats that can crunch through ice, boats big enough to carry other boats — or scare them off — and now boats compact enough to pack into a container or even tow behind your car...