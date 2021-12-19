New-look SA yachts take the world by storm
South African boats scoop five international awards, with more to come
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Paul Tomes was tired of bumping into the furniture on sailing holidays. Rather than rent a new boat, he invented one.
Fast forward a few years and Tomes is one of a cast of characters leading a South African boating revolution — new ocean-going yacht designs that are taking the world by storm. Boats that can crunch through ice, boats big enough to carry other boats — or scare them off — and now boats compact enough to pack into a container or even tow behind your car...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.