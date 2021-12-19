Probe of suspected poisoning of top cop Sindile Mfazi faces ‘immense difficulties’
Toxicology analysis is a lengthy and complicated process, requiring numerous tests to establish potential causes of death, according to forensic pathologists
19 December 2021 - 00:00
If deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi was poisoned, as his family suspect, proving it will be like looking for a needle in a haystack.
Poisoning cases are fraught with challenges, from the time evidence is gathered to analysing substances to establish potential causes of death, according to forensic investigators, pathologists and toxicology experts...
