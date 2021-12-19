RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader

With former mayor Zandile Gumede affected by the party's step-aside rule, her supporters are searching for a replacement

The election of former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma as a chair of an ANC branch in Durban has emboldened the radical economic transformation (RET) forces, with some of those aligned to the faction endorsing him to lead the eThekwini region.



The Sunday Times has learnt that some supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede may urge him to be a candidate for chair when the region elects new leaders early next year. The plan is for Gumede to stand for a senior position on the ANC provincial executive...