Three doggy chew toys, two hedgehog beds and a tarantula treat under the Christmas tree

Owners play Santa to pampered pets

Pancakes for rats, advent calendars for dogs, new bedding for hedgehogs and Christmas crackers for owls. These are some of the gifts that pet owners will be spoiling their furry or feathered babies with this festive season.



A hide will be waiting under the tree for Peter Parker, a Chilean rose tarantula who will be celebrating his first Christmas with the Stow family in Durban. ..