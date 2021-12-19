News

Zuma unlikely to be under lock and key again any time soon

Despite his leave to appeal application being set for Tuesday, there is still a lengthy court process in the offing

19 December 2021 - 00:02 By FRANNY RABKIN

An application for leave to appeal against the judgment that set aside former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole and ordered him back into custody has been set down for Tuesday. But he is still unlikely to go back to prison any time soon.

The legal effect of the leave application was to suspend the court’s order, and the suspension will last for the duration of what could be a lengthy appeals process in the appellate courts...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. BREAKING | Zuma medical parole set aside, court rules he must go back to jail Politics
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Zuma's legal team to appeal high court ruling on return to jail South Africa
  4. 'Tantamount to the death sentence': Zuma lawyers appeal 'back to jail' ruling South Africa

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  3. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  4. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  5. Developer in Clifton eviction battle faces new showdown with V&A Waterfront News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating