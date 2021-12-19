Zuma unlikely to be under lock and key again any time soon

Despite his leave to appeal application being set for Tuesday, there is still a lengthy court process in the offing

An application for leave to appeal against the judgment that set aside former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole and ordered him back into custody has been set down for Tuesday. But he is still unlikely to go back to prison any time soon.



The legal effect of the leave application was to suspend the court’s order, and the suspension will last for the duration of what could be a lengthy appeals process in the appellate courts...