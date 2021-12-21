Festive offer: save 30% on a Sunday Times subscription or 30% on a gift voucher
Enjoy the Sunday Times every weekend along with exclusive news every weekday from Sunday Times Daily
21 December 2021 - 13:28
This festive season, don't wait for gifts you don't need. Treat yourself instead to a 30% discount on our Sunday Times digital package and 20% off digital and print subscription — or spoil your friends and family with a Sunday Times gift subscription at 30% off!
Our subscribers have full access to every weekend's range of Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/) articles, including top columnists, in-depth analysis, lifestyle, sport and more, along with a new edition of Sunday Times Daily (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/) every weekday, produced by the same newsroom to ensure you don't miss a thing when it comes to the news of the day. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.