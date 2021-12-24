MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction

Priest on university staff says he was asked to ‘help’ Mxolisi Sokatsha with assignment

ANC parliamentarian Mxolisi Sokatsha has admitted that Unisa “academically excluded” him from pursuing postgraduate studies for two years over suspected plagiarism.



Sokatsha, a member of the portfolio committee on health, is registered for an honours degree in theology “currently with Unisa”, according to his parliamentary profile...