MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction
Priest on university staff says he was asked to ‘help’ Mxolisi Sokatsha with assignment
24 December 2021 - 00:00
ANC parliamentarian Mxolisi Sokatsha has admitted that Unisa “academically excluded” him from pursuing postgraduate studies for two years over suspected plagiarism.
Sokatsha, a member of the portfolio committee on health, is registered for an honours degree in theology “currently with Unisa”, according to his parliamentary profile...
