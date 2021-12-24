SA is counting its Omicron blessings this Christmas

Several studies provide the first proof that the variant causes less severe illness while our low hospitalisation rates point to increased protection from widespread prior infection

SA has received a double dose of Christmas presents, with scientists signalling that the worst of the pandemic may be over and our high levels of acquired immunity better equipping us to deal with future outbreaks.



And on top of the news that the Omicron-driven fourth wave of infections looks like peaking, immunity levels already as high as 80% will have been boosted by the variant’s earlier surge...