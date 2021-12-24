Xolobeni community brings new case against Wild Coast toll road

Residents ask the Pretoria high court to declare the project unconstitutional because it doesn’t include a relocation plan, making its construction illegal

The planned N2 Wild Coast toll road doesn’t include proper plans for relocating members of the Xolobeni community, according to new court papers filed this week in the protracted struggle between the community and the government over the project.



The applicants, 21 people from three villages, say the road will “scythe” in half the villages of Umgungundlovu (widely known as Xolobeni), Sigidi, Mdatya and Bekela. They say that without a detailed relocation plan for those displaced by the road, its construction is illegal...