Bleak Janu-worry ahead: Loan repayments leave Municipal workers with no take-home pay
Regulator completes investigation into loan repayments being deducted directly from workers’ salaries, and will discuss ‘potential reckless lending’ with the labour department
31 December 2021 - 00:02
Thousands of indebted municipal employees face a bleak new year with zero take-home pay due to crippling loan repayments.
The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has completed an investigation into microlenders deducting loan repayments directly from workers’ salaries and the findings were being legally reviewed to determine what action should be taken, said spokesperson Didi Sebothoma...
