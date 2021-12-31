Desmond Tutu: The Munsieville 'boy' who became a world icon
To those who knew him in his youth, Tutu was a soccer-loving guy from a generous, open-hearted family
31 December 2021 - 00:00
To his old neighbours and friends in Munsieville outside Krugersdorp, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is known by his nickname, Boy.
Not everybody in the township in Gauteng’s West Rand agreed this week on how he got the name. Some say he was called Boy because he was the only son of his parents, Zachariah and Aletta. Others say it was because he was short for his age...
