Grieving woman blames Black Axe fraudsters for brother’s death
Criminal syndicate intercepted an email to her financial advisers to steal R2.7m intended to cover the costs of looking after their late mother
31 December 2021 - 00:00
A 74-year-old Sandton woman has spent the festive season mourning her brother, whose death she blames on fraudsters.
The fraudsters stole R2.7m after intercepting an email between to her financial adviser regarding the proceeds of a house sale. ..
