‘Live a life of gratitude' - Inside Desmond Tutu's final farewells

As he lay on his death bed, the man who was SA’s conscience conveyed to his loved ones the same uplifting message of faith and gratitude that he had spread all his life

In all the 31 years that Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has been a priest, nothing prepared him for the day he had to tell Desmond Tutu’s daughter her father was about to die.



On Christmas Day, Makgoba had to break the news of the archbishop emeritus's imminent death via a video call to his daughter Mpho Tutu van Furth, who was overseas...